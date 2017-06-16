Kansas mental hospital fails federal review

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials say the state mental hospital in eastern Kansas failed to regain federal recertification after a survey in May.

That means the state will continue to lose up to $1 million a month in federal funds being withheld because the hospital doesn’t meet federal standards.

The government revoked Osawatomie State Hospital’s certification in December 2015, citing safety and patient care issues.

Department for Aging and Disabilities Services officials said Friday they were nevertheless encouraged because the surveyors didn’t cite the hospital for the same issues that cost it certification. Instead, many of the issues dealt with the hospital’s kitchen.

The Associated Press obtained the information exclusively during a briefing Friday. KDADS Secretary Tim Keck said he expects the hospital to undergo at least two more surveys to get recertified.