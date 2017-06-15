Power lines down in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — We are getting reports of tree limbs and wires down throughout the city with the line of storms that are moving through the area. Winds have been gusting to over 60 MPH.

Westar energy is reporting about 4,000 customers without power along with 75 in the Pleasantview area and about 145 in Yoder.

If you come upon a downed line or tree limb, please stay away until help arrives.

At this moment, we do not have any reports from structural damage in the city.