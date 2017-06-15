Kroger earnings fall for second straight quarter

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In a run of positive earnings reports for companies with ties to Reno County there was some not so good news. Kroger Co. reported a profit for first quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.

The parent company of Dillon’s said its profit declined to $546 million, or $0.58 per share. This was lower than $696 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year’s first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts’ estimates typically exclude special items. The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $36.29 billion. This was up from $34.60 billion last year.

The 1Q earnings period ends with strong numbers from Siemens-Gamesa, Union Pacific, BNSF and Arconic, and weaker numbers from Kroger, ADM and Tyson.