Hutchinson Library thanks volunteers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A nice crowd of people turned out to hear some great patriotic music and, at the same time, thank all the volunteers who help with the activities and operations of the Hutchinson Public Library.

The Kansas Army National Guard’s 35th Infantry Division Band Brass Quintet played a concert with military marches, patriotic music, big band selections, and a special salute to veterans and their families. Library Director Gregg Wamsley says the picnic and concert were a way to say “thank you” to the volunteers at the library.

Hutchinson Public Library staff cooked up hamburgers for everyone to enjoy while they listened. Wamsley says that the volunteers do so much for the library that many never see or appreciate enough.

The concert was held on the north lawn of the library grounds and lasted a little over an hour.