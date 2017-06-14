UPDATE: Trump says Scalise shooter is dead; Kan. congressmen safe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Trump and reaction to the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the assailant in the congressional shooting has died from his injuries.

Trump said Wednesday morning that the gunman who shot Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, had died. The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson.

Scalise was shot at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Officials said several other people were also wounded. Trump said Scalise “was badly wounded and is now in stable condition.”

Trump praised the “heroic actions” of the Capital Police at the scene.

____

11:43 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he has spoken to Rep. Steve Scalise’s wife, Jennifer, to offer his support to the family.

Trump calls Scalise, the House majority whip, a very good friend and says he is a fighter and a patriot.

Trump offers his own prayers to the Scalise family, and says the entire world is also praying for them.

____

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.

BREAKING: Rep. Steve Scalise, multiple aides shot at Congressional baseball practice. pic.twitter.com/BECtQ9ajZq — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) June 14, 2017

Sen. Jeff Flake says the gunman had “a rifle of some sort” and “a lot of ammo.”

Flake says Scalise was playing second base at a congressional baseball practice when he was shot by a man standing off the third-base side of the field. He says Scalise dragged himself into the outfield to get farther away from the shooting.

Several other people were wounded, including a congressional staff member and law enforcement personnel.

Kansas First District Rep. Roger Marshall is a member of the GOP team and confirmed in a text message and on social media that he was safe. He was not in attendance at the practice.

I am alright. Please pray with me this morning. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) June 14, 2017

In an email statement Marshall said:

This morning was one of just a handful of practices I haven’t made it to. Thank you for the many who have asked about me and offered support.

Steve Scalise is the leader of our team in so many ways. Whether it is on the baseball field, the House floor, or in life, he is always encouraging, motivating and supporting his Members and teammates. Just two days ago, Steve and I were riding together to an event at the Secretary of the Interior’s office, enjoying each other’s company. He is a terrific friend and father, and his wife and two kids are in my prayers.

There were staff and Police seriously injured. I want to ask for prayers for them and their families.

This – at a baseball practice, no less – is an insult to America, our way of live and our ability to put politics aside and enjoy a pastime to benefit charity.

I ask that each of you join me in praying for my good friend, Steve Scalise, and the staff and Capitol Police who were injured. I don’t have any other information at this time, but I ask for your continued prayers for those injured and their families.

The coward who did this will not win in any way. Though shaken, we are not deterred in our mission to turn this country in a better direction.

Both @POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) June 14, 2017

Shocked & saddened by this AM’s shooting, praying for all impacted. Thankful for efforts of those working to keep Congress & staff safe. — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) June 14, 2017

My heart goes out to my colleague @SteveScalise, staff, security detail & the @CapitolPolice. Praying for everyone’s safety & recovery. — Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) June 14, 2017

Thankful for the bravery of US Capitol Police. Praying for my friend @SteveScalise and others who were hurt at this morning's practice. — Rep. Kevin Yoder (@RepKevinYoder) June 14, 2017

Sending all of my prayers to @SteveScalise, his staffers, and our Capitol police this morning. https://t.co/sUY528Md5m — Lynn Jenkins (@RepLynnJenkins) June 14, 2017