Public hearing set for Highlands proposal

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A public hearing is set for July 18 for residents of the Highlands to express their views over the proposal to establish the golfing community as a third class city.

The hearing comes after residents gathered 106 signatures on a petition to bring the matter to the County Commission for possible approval.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, located at 43rd and Monroe.

Residents of the Highlands want to become a city in order to provide the ability to raise funds through property taxes or other revenue streams for street improvements around the area.