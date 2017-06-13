Public hearing set for Highlands proposal

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A public hearing is set for July 18 for residents of the Highlands to express their views over the proposal to establish the golfing community as a third class city.
The hearing comes after residents gathered 106 signatures on a petition to bring the matter to the County Commission for possible approval.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, located at 43rd and Monroe.
Residents of the Highlands want to become a city in order to provide the ability to raise funds through property taxes or other revenue streams for street improvements around the area.
Comments
Taxpayer says
Good idea. Why should the rest of the county pay for abunch of high dollar houses and their roads when 99 percent of the county don’t even go out there