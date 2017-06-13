Third earthquake this week reported in north-central Kansas

JEWELL COUNTY – A third earthquakes over the past two day shook Kansas Tuesday morning.

The quake just after 4:30 a.m. measured a magnitude 3.9 and was centered approximately 5 miles southeast of Mankato, according to the USGS.

Two quakes hit the same area Monday and measured 3.8 and 3.1, according to the USGS.

This is the 10th quake reported in Kansas this month.

The USGS reported 9 Kansas earthquakes in May, nearly a dozen in April, seven in March and six in February.

There are no reports of damage or injury from the quakes, according to the Jewell County Sheriff’s Department.

——

JEWELL COUNTY – A pair of small earthquakes shook Kansas Monday morning.

The first quake hit just at 6:18 a.m. measured a magnitude 3.8 and was centered approximately 5 miles southeast of Mankato, according to the USGS.

A second quake measuring 3.1 was centered approximately 7 miles southeast of Mankato.

These are the 9th quakes reported in Kansas this month.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Monday’s quake, according to the Jewell County Sheriff’s Department.