Judge Macke Dick Steps down as President of KDJA

TOPEKA, Kan. — Reno County and 27th District Judge Patty Macke Dick is stepping down as President of The Kansas District Judges’ Association, an organization open to all state district court judges. The announcement came as the organization elected officers to serve the organization in the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Judge Robert J. Frederick was elected president. He is a judge in the 25th Judicial District, composed of Finney, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Scott, and Wichita counties, and presides over cases in Finney and Kearny counties.

Frederick is a graduate of the University of Kansas and Washburn University School of Law. He has served as a district judge in the 25th Judicial District since 2001. He has been a member of the Kansas Judicial Council’s Family Law Advisory Committee since 2006 and a member of the Kansas Supreme Court Judicial Needs Assessment Committee since 2010.

The new officers were elected at a statewide conference for judges conducted in Topeka.