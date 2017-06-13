Future of 43rd Ave. bridge discussed by commission

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The future of the 43rd Avenue bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks drew more discussion during today’s Reno County Commission meeting.

The bridge, which is under the lowest weight restrictions allowed, still sees more than 1,000 vehicles per day, some of which exceed the posted limit. The structure has been the topic of discussion for 10 years now.

Commissioners got a report from Public Works Director Dave McComb, who stated that the bridge does not meet the guidelines set under the county’s bridge replacement program. McComb also noted that the $1.6 million price tag would equal the cost of seven needed projects elsewhere. He also noted that the bridge program is for county bridges only and the span in question is on a township road.

There are certainly reasons for replacing the bridge, most notably the lack of ingress and egress from the area during an emergency. That was evident during the Jupiter Hills fire. Closing the bridge would also increase the traffic congestion around Prairie Hills Middle School on East 30th, Apple Lane and Lucille Drive.

McComb said that using the bridge program funds would only cause the county to lose more ground in getting other bridges repaired or replaced. He suggested that, if the county decides to rebuild the 43rd Avenue bridge, they take on several other bridge projects and pay for it through bonds. The total cost of the projects would be around $6,000,000.