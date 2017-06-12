Pedraza formally charged

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Formal charges have been brought against a 20-year-old man arrested last week in the beating and rape of his girlfriend.
Victor Pedraza is charged with two counts of rape, kidnapping, arson, battery-domestic violence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage.
Pedraza, a former Hutchinson Community College student from Texas, is suspected of beating and raping a foreign exchange student who attended HCC. The two were staying with each other and had issues in the past.
Pedraza is being held on a bond of $207,000. His next court appearance is set for June 28.
