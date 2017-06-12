3 arrested in Hutchinson home invasion case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three people were arrested over the weekend in connection with a break-in and the beating of a Hutchinson woman last week.

Pleasure Torres, Demetrius Vansyckle and Melissa McGuire all face charges stemming from a break-in at a home on West 14th Avenue on June 6. Torres is accused of beating a female victim while McGuire and Vansyckle kept other occupants of the dwelling at bay.

All three are jailed on suspicion of kidnapping, aggravated battery and aggravated burglary, among other charges.

Bond for Torres is set at $136,500. Bond for McGuire is $116,00 and bond for Vansyckle is set at $136,750.

All three are expected back in court next Monday, where formal charges are expected to be filed.