USD 308 Board meets Monday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson USD 308 School district paid out another $14,377 for legal fees for the past year in its continued lawsuit against the state for fair school funding.

The district was one of four that filed the lawsuit years ago and continued to fund the legal challenge, which appears to be drawing to a close with recently passed tax increases in the legislature. The amount varies from year to year depending on the amount of legal work done. The matter is part of the superintendent’s consent agenda during Monday’s meeting.

Also Monday, the board will go over the sale of the C-Tea building trades house at a cost of $280,000 or 95 percent of that proposed cost, and approve a federal Early Head Start grant that will also apply to the Hutchinson High School Child Care Center.

Monday’s meeting of the Hutchinson USD 308 School Board begins at 6 p.m. at the school district offices at 1520 N. Plum.