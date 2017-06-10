Kansas Legislature sends budget bill with pay raises to Brownback

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the Kansas Legislature attempting to wrap up work on budget legislation and adjourn its session (all times local):

7:48 p.m.

Kansas legislators have finished their work and adjourned their annual session except for a brief, formal ceremony to mark its end.

The Senate adjourned at 5:45 p.m. It did so shortly after passing a bill containing budgets for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and for the following fiscal year.

The House passed the same bill and adjourned at 6:55 p.m.

The only scheduled business left for lawmakers is a brief adjournment ceremony scheduled for June 26. However, they can do business on that day if necessary.

Saturday was the 113th day of what was supposed to be a 100-day session. Only 2015’s session was longer at 114 days.

6:49 p.m.

The Kansas House has approved budget legislation that includes pay raises of up to 5 percent for state workers who haven’t had increases in recent years.

The vote Saturday was 88-27 and came after the Senate approved the measure 27-11. The bill goes next to Gov. Sam Brownback.

The measure includes a $15.6 billion budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and a $15.8 billion budget for the one beginning in July 2018.

Employees who’ve worked for the state five or more years would get a raise if they haven’t had one within five years.

Other workers would get a 2.5 percent raise if they haven’t had a raise in the past two years.

But all court system employees would get a 2.5 percent raise.

