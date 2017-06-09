Task Force 5 Deployment Exercise happening Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Task Force 5, a State Search and Rescue Team, is conducting a deployment exercise in Hutchinson and the areas surrounding the city today.

Several out-of-town resources will be moving around the area. This is only an exercise. There will be radio talk taking place on the state 800 MHz radio system. There will be talk of tornado damage in Reno County, however, this is only an exercise.

The base of the exercise will be at the Command and Training Center in Hutchinson.

Units will start arriving around 10:00 a.m. with the exercise terminating by 4:00 pm.

Task Force 5 is made up of departments from Arkansas City, Derby, Great Bend, Hutchinson, Newton, Sedgwick County, and Winfield.

These departments come together with personnel and equipment to form a Type 4 FEMA team with emphasis on Structural Collapse and Wide Area Searches.