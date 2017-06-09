Hutch Post

Arial and Acrobatic Spectacular coming to Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair is bringing new entertainment for Gottschalk Park this September.

The group Flippin’ — made up of aerialists and acrobats — will be making its way to Kansas to perform at 11:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 through 17.

With tricks such as the “wheel of death” and the “bungee trapeze,” it is sure to be an exciting show and it’s free for everyone.

