Arial and Acrobatic Spectacular coming to Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair is bringing new entertainment for Gottschalk Park this September.
The group Flippin’ — made up of aerialists and acrobats — will be making its way to Kansas to perform at 11:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 through 17.
With tricks such as the “wheel of death” and the “bungee trapeze,” it is sure to be an exciting show and it’s free for everyone.
Comments
2Cents says
That Headline is a ‘SPECTACULAR’ description of any group, person, place, thing, or idea; know what I mean Verne? Ya know, it almost sounds like as advertisement, disguised as a news article.