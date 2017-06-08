Kansas officers attacked after pulling over riding lawn mower

FINNEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on aggravated battery charges after a struggle with police.

Just before noon Wednesday, police conducted a traffic stop on Lonnie Farris, 53, Garden City, in the 100 block of North 10th Street in Garden City, according to a media release.

Police saw Farris driving a riding lawn mower on the street for personal conveyance in the 300 block of North 9th Street.

Officers had prior knowledge that Farris had a suspended driver’s license.

As officers attempted to arrest Farris, he resisted arrest and failed to comply with Officers directions.

During the arrest, Farris grabbed a screwdriver and lunged at officers in a stabbing motion striking one Officer in the lower back area.

He then grabbed a wrench from the mower and attempted to stab at officers with the wrench.

Farris was taken into custody after a brief struggle. He was lodged in the Finney County Jail and could face the possible charges of: Aggravated Battery of Law Enforcement Officer x2 Criminal Threats

Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer Driving while Suspended (13th)

No Officers were injured during the altercation.