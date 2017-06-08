Highlands’ petition receives enough signatures

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Apparently the county clerk’s office received enough signatures on a petition over the Highlands community wanting to become a third class city. They needed at least 50, but had 110 certified signatures, according to Reno County Clerk Donna Patton.

Patton says she will present the petition to the Reno County Commission next Tuesday and then the commission will schedule a public hearing.

Being a city would give the golf community the authority to levy taxes or generate revenue to maintain the area infrastructure, which has been a concern of some residents for some time. Paved roads have been a major concern. The township lacks the necessary funds to keep up with the work.

Once the hearing is held before the commission, there would be a protest period, according to comments previously made by County Administrator Gary Meagher.

After that, the commission can take action to approve or deny the request.