Eagle Communications names Pat James Hutchinson Operations Manager

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Eagle Communications in Hutchinson has named Pat James Operations Manager for KWBW AM & FM, KHUT-FM Country 102.9, KHMY-FM My 93.1 and all digital content, including HutchPost.com. James will also continue as morning host on KHUT-FM, a position he has held since he joined the company on March 1.

“Since his first day at Eagle Communications Pat has demonstrated the leadership we want in an employee-owned company,” Mark Trotman, Eagle Hutchinson’s Market Manager, said. “He’s our type of people! We’re looking forward to the places we can go in further service to keeping our community connected!”

Previously, James served as Program Director/Brand Manager of Connoisseur Media — Wichita’s KIBB-FM BOB-FM and KVWF-FM Hank-FM. James’ previous successes include co-hosting the highly-successful “Cornbread Morning Show” on WIL-FM St. Louis and at KFDI-FM Wichita, where he was also APD/MD. James is a two-time CMA Personality of the Year winner and a two-time ACM Personality of the Year nominee.

“I am thrilled to join the Eagle Communications family and look forward to working with a talented staff that is committed to making great local radio every day for our community. As an employee-owned company, it’s a refreshing and exciting environment to work in every day and I can’t wait to help these stations and our company achieve even greater successes. I am grateful to Market Manager Mark Trotman and Eagle President/CEO Gary Shorman for this amazing opportunity.”

James assumes his new role immediately.