DUI Checkpoint this weekend

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — This coming weekend, June 9-11, the Hutchinson Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol will be conducting a DUI Sobriety Checkpoint.

If a driver has been determined to have consumed alcohol, they will be given roadside field sobriety tests. If they are found to be under the influence of alcohol and or drugs, they will be arrested.

If you’re going to drink alcohol, it is highly recommended that you have a designated driver.

Also, if you take medication, consider how it affects you and whether it will impair your driving.

If the prescribed medication impairs your driving, you will still be accountable for DUI if you are found to be impaired.