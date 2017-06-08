Anhydrous ammonia leak injures two at South Hutchinson Tyson plant

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two workers were injured, one of them critically, after they were exposed to anhydrous ammonia at the Tyson Foods plant in South Hutchinson.

According to South Hutchinson Police Chief Scott Jones, the two were working on the refrigeration system in the plant when the exposure occurred. There are no details on how the accident happened.

The two workers were not Tyson employees and were working under contract. One of the two victims was treated at the scene, but the other was transported by Reno County EMS in critical condition.

The plant was evacuated for about two hours while the area was secured. Jones says everyone was accounted for at the plant.

The plant had a similar incident before. In 2006, one worker was killed and another injured after being exposed to anhydrous ammonia after a refrigerant line broke.

The names of the two workers have not been released.