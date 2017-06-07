KHP: Pratt man dead in 3-vehicle head-on crash

PAWNEE COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just after 7a.m. Wednesday in Pawnee County.

The Kanas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Mercury passenger vehicle driven by Jacob A. Rives, 16, Burdett, was westbound on Kansas 156 two miles west of Rozel.

The vehicle crossed the center line a struck an eastbound 2017 Kenworth semi driven by Shane M. Edenfield, 48, Sheldon, Iowa.

The impact caused the semi to cross the centerline and run head-on into a 2014 Ford pickup driven by Michael E. Heim, 38, Pratt, that was westbound behind the Mercury.

Heim was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Beckwith Funeral Home.

Edenfield was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Rives was transported to the hospital in Larned. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.