Kan. Secretary of State: Time to drain the swamp in Topeka

TOPEKA – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is considering whether to seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2018.

On Wednesday morning, he sounded like a candidate. On his private social media account, Kobach criticized state legislators’ vote to override Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of a bill that would repeal or roll back past income tax cuts he has championed.

The legislators who voted for this obscene tax increase have failed in their obligation to represent their constituents. #ksleg — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) June 7, 2017

Kansans do not want their income taxes increased. It is time to drain the swamp in Topeka. #ksleg — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) June 7, 2017

Kobach said during a recent Associated Press interview that he’s looking at the governor’s race very seriously. GOP Gov. Sam Brownback is term-limited.

The Kansas secretary of state was considered a candidate for a job in President Donald Trump’s administration. But he said he turned down positions in the White House and the Department of Homeland Security because he and his family wanted to stay in Kansas.