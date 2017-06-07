HutchFest committee cancels this year’s event

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Saying that they were running into too many obstacles and growing short on time to overcome them, the HutchFest committee has made the decision to cancel this year’s event.

Todd Peach, chairman of the committee, said that they simply could not get what he felt was enough cooperation from the entities that they felt were important to holding the event. Peach says they hope to hold the event in 2018.

Peach and the committee have been trying to keep the festival, which has gone through numerous transformations, going by holding an event that would better coincide with the Independence Day holiday. Since then, the festival has changed locations several times and shortened the number of days in an effort to draw more people.

The fireworks will still go on as before with sponsorship to help pay the costs.

As always, Eagle Communications (Country 102.9, My 93.1 and KWBW Radio) will host the Patriots Parade at 10 a.m. on July 4th.