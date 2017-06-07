Dean K. Bohlen | 1938 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dean K. Bohlen, 78, died June 3, 2017, at Pleasant Hills Home Plus, Hutchinson. He was born October 25, 1938, in Downs, to Fred E. and Saralee (Easterly) Bohlen. Dean graduated from Downs High School in 1956. He worked for Cessna/Eaton for 41 years as a tool and die maker leader and retired in 2001. Dean was a member of Reno County Parkinson’s Support Group and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

On October 4, 1959, he married Sherrie Ann Lane in Downs. They shared 57 years of marriage.

Dean is survived by: wife, Sherrie of the home; sons, Twigg Bohlen and wife Susan of Cypress, TX, Tad Bohlen and wife Carla of Claremore, OK, Ty Bohlen and girlfriend Angela of Hutchinson; sisters, Evon Henke of Osborne, Alice Becker of Columbus, NE, Carmen Miller of Goddard; 8 loving grandchildren; and 2 loving god children.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place.

Private family celebration of life service will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to Early Learning Center at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.