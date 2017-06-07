Beer denied bond reduction

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 30-year-old man already facing charges in two cases, including drug distribution charges, has been charged in a third.

Jonathan Beer is jailed for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and harassment by phone with the same victim from an earlier case. He was arrested on the latest charges on May 30.

He also has a case where he is charged with battery-domestic violence, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia for an arrest on May 2.

He was also arrested back in December and is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to package drugs and for personal use, criminal possession of a firearm and other less severe charges.

He asked for a reduction in the bond for his latest case, but Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen denied the request, saying that he continues to use drugs and made contact with the victim in a battery case. Bond was left at $6,500.

All three cases will now move to a waiver-status docket on June 28.

Beer has previous convictions for aggravated battery and aggravated assault for a case back in 2013.