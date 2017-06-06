Timothy Bryan Tedder | 1954 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Timothy Bryan Tedder, 63, died June 3, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born Jan. 11, 1954, in Hutchinson. A nearly life-time resident of Reno County, Tim attended Partridge Grade School and Pretty Prairie Grade School, Pretty Prairie High School and graduated from Bladensburg High School in Riverdale, Maryland. He attended Hutchinson Community College. On Dec. 28, 1974, Tim married Glennys Irene Hiebert in South Hutchinson. She survives.

Other survivors include: son, Jason of Hutchinson; mother, Anna Jean Tedder of Raymore, Missouri; sister, Gail (Red) Long of Spokane; four brothers, Michael (Gay) of Leawood, Kansas, Loren (Marcia) of Cypress, Texas, Lynn (Karla), of Lynn Massachusetts, Chris (Danna) of St. Charles, Missouri; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Tim was preceded in death by his daughter, Emily Tedder and his father, Bryan Tedder. Tim was passionate about serving his community and was especially interested in helping and educating young people and sharing a living history of farming. He served on the South Hutchinson City Council, as mayor of South Hutchinson, as state representative for the 101st District, and on the Hutchinson Community College Board of Trustees. He was interested in antique tractors and vintage one-cylinder engines, participating in antique tractor pulls and exhibiting vintage engines at the state fair.

Graveside service will be 9 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5905 West 4th Avenue, Hutchinson, for family and close friends. Memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at Journey @Yoder Mennonite Church Activity Center, Yoder, with Pastors Howard Wagler and Dale Kauffman presiding. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorial gifts may be made to Journey Mennonite Church or HCC Endowment Association, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.