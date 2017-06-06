HCC Board to consider concealed carry policy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The HCC Board of Trustees will go over the first reading of the school’s concealed carry policy during Thursday’s agenda session.

Under the proposed policy, no one under the age of 21 would be allowed to have a concealed weapon on campus. The policy also includes the usual state regulations regarding ammunition, the type of weapon, and restrictions on use by individuals under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Also Thursday, the board will get an update on the Sports Arena, seek approval of a new contract for the use of the Axtell Education Bldg. LLC, which is the old Axtell Hospital in Newton, and take time to go into executive session for several matters.

Thursday’s meeting of the HCC Board of Trustees begins at 7 p.m. at the Shears Technology Center on the HCC campus.