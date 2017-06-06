City approves zoning correction for airport

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A misstep in zoning for an area that includes the Hutchinson Airport meant the Hutchinson City Council had to pass an amendment to bring the airport into compliance with its normal operations during Tuesday’s agenda session.

Airport General Manager Pieter Miller says that the error in zoning actually made the airport non -compliant for normal operations.

The change is also being made to provide opportunities to have more activities at the airport, tap into its industrial potential and even provide short-term living quarters for pilots.

Also Tuesday, the council approved renaming Ashmede Park to SW Bricktown Park to coincide with the name of the new neighborhood designation around Avenue A Elementary School, and approved phase three of the construction of the Rivers Banks Orchard Park along 43rd Avenue at a cost of $426,931.

Improvements include an expanded walking trail, new green space and a disc golf course.