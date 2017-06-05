Tina Bentley Nickels | 1964 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tina Bentley Nickels, 53, of Hutchinson, died May 30, 2017. She was born April 14, 1964, in County of Borough of Reading, England, the daughter of Dion and Mary (Makepeace) Bentley.

Tina immigrated to the United States with her family at the age of 13. She served in the United States Army. Tina was a registered nurse at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

She is survived by: son, Michael Shane Nickels and wife Kanako Chikami of Woodbridge, VA; former husband and dear friend, Scott Nickels of Wichita; father, Dion of Virginia; mother, Lavina Mary Yager and husband Stephen of Arizona; brothers, Dean Bentley and wife Monica of Arizona, and Jason Bentley and wife Shirley of Andale; and former in-laws, Barb and Jim Nickels of Hutchinson.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Francis and May Bentley, and Frederick and Edith Makepeace.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with the Reverend Dr. Kim Biery presiding. Cremation has taken place. Visitation with family present will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, Hutchinson. Memorial gifts may be made to the Hutchinson Animal Shelter, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.