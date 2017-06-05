Tina Bentley Nickels | 1964 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tina Bentley Nickels, 53, of Hutchinson, died May 30, 2017. She was born April 14, 1964, in County of Borough of Reading, England, the daughter of Dion and Mary (Makepeace) Bentley.
Tina immigrated to the United States with her family at the age of 13. She served in the United States Army. Tina was a registered nurse at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Francis and May Bentley, and Frederick and Edith Makepeace.
