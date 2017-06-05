Kan. Amber Alert suspect bludgeoned woman, set house on fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY-Law enforcement continue to investigate a suspect in connection with Friday’s fatal fire and state-wide Amber Alert.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Friday fire crews were dispatched to a fire at a home in the 300 Block of North Ash in Wichita, according to Lt. Jason Stephens during Monday’s online police briefing.

Fire crews found the body of a victim in the basement of the resident who appears to be woman in her 30s, according to Stephens. The investigation indicated the victim had been bludgeoned and a fire intentionally set in the residence.

The suspect Dane A. Wright, 29, fled the residence and had three children ages 11, 5 and 2 with him.

Due to the nature of the crime, Wichita Police contacted the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to assist. The KBI issued the Amber Alert. The children were located in an area motel.

Police did not release the name of the victim since she has not been properly identified.

Wright is being held on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated arson and three counts of endangering a child. His bond was set at $500,000.