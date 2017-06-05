Hart enters ‘not guilty’ plea in manslaughter case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 65-year-old woman accused of causing a fatal accident back on Jan. 21 was arraigned Monday where she entered a “not guilty” plea.

Jane E. Hart is charged with two alternate counts of involuntary manslaughter with different theories of the crime. Both counts are level four felonies with a maximum sentence of over 14 years in prison.

Hart is accused of pulling in front of a motorcycle at 30th and Prairie Dunes Drive, which killed 62-year-old Charles Caselton from Burrton. She was eastbound on 30th and made a left turn onto Prairie Dunes Drive. She struck a motorcycle that was traveling westbound. Caselton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family and friends of the victim filled the courtroom for the brief hearing where Judge Trish Rose set a tentative trial date of Sept. 12.