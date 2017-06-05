Hart enters ‘not guilty’ plea in manslaughter case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 65-year-old woman accused of causing a fatal accident back on Jan. 21 was arraigned Monday where she entered a “not guilty” plea.
Jane E. Hart is charged with two alternate counts of involuntary manslaughter with different theories of the crime. Both counts are level four felonies with a maximum sentence of over 14 years in prison.
Hart is accused of pulling in front of a motorcycle at 30th and Prairie Dunes Drive, which killed 62-year-old Charles Caselton from Burrton. She was eastbound on 30th and made a left turn onto Prairie Dunes Drive. She struck a motorcycle that was traveling westbound. Caselton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Family and friends of the victim filled the courtroom for the brief hearing where Judge Trish Rose set a tentative trial date of Sept. 12.
Comments
justice pending says
It’s a shame she can’t even own up to what she did you think she might feel guilty I guess not
Stephanie says
It’s a shame that at 65 years of age she has not yet learned the value of taking responsibility for her actions. Especially when her actions resulted in the death of another human being. Hopefully money and privilege don’t blind the judicial process. Prayers for justice for his family.
justice pending says
For some reason Hutch post won’t put her picture on here like the rest of the criminals not sure why
Joe says
You know damn well why. $$$
Justice says
This is just sad,she needs to take responsibility for her actions. If she was poor she would still be in jail.