Gas prices still cheaper in South Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The average pump price here in Kansas is at $2.19 per gallon, which makes it 10th lowest in the nation this week.

The average price in Hutchinson, as of Monday afternoon, is $2.15, however, prices across the river in South Hutchinson continue to be lower, driven by the opening of the Love’s Travel Plaza, where the price is at $2.05. Other stations in South Hutchinson have an average price of $2.07 per gallon for regular unleaded.

The highest price in the state is at Wilson where the price is $2.50, while the lowest is at Coffeyville with a price of $2.04 per gallon, that according to Triple A, Kansas.

The national average is at $2.38 per gallon.