New Kansas program to help immigrants navigate driving exams

ROXANA HEGEMAN, Associated Press
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is launching a project to help immigrants get driver’s licenses in a meatpacking town by offering free translators during the driving exams.
The effort stems from an agreement between Kansas driver’s license officials and Kearney County Hospital in Lakin.
Meatpacking plants are the largest employers in western Kansas and have drawn a diverse population to the region. But the state offers exams only in English or Spanish.
Starting June 21, a pilot project will offer free translators when people take their written and behind-the-wheel driver examinations in Garden City. The translators will help prospective drivers take the tests in Somali, Arabic, Sudanese, Burmese, Swahili, Filipino and Ethiopian.
The project costs the state nothing because translators are volunteers. The state says it will help bolster safe driving.
Comments
Douglas Pitzer says
This State of Kansas is based on the English language. That is what ALL state exams and state business should be done in. If these immigrants want to be here they need to become an American Citizen and We ( as a state ) should not need to cow tow to ant other country or their wayward lost people. MAKE THEM LEARN THE LANGUAGE OF THE HOME COUNTRY!!!!!!
Richard S says
For living in an English based state, you sure can’t type English very well. Its always amusing to see judgment dished out from xenophobes, arguing about language, when they themselves can’t grasp it.
can't believe it says
Would you not rather have people that have a license behind the wheel?this way they have insurance. I think that’s more important than anything..it doesn’t hurt you a bit for them to take exam in their own language