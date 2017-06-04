Local man jailed for rape, kidnapping, arson and other charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 20-year-old man is being held in the Reno County Correctional Facility on a bond of $207,000 for two counts of rape, kidnapping, arson, battery-domestic violence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest of Victor Hugo Pedraza came around 3:15 p.m. Sunday by Hutchinson Police, but the incident may have started Saturday night.

Police were contacted and asked to check on the victim who is believed to be an exchange student at Hutchinson Community College. Apparently the two had been staying with each and had ongoing issues.

When police made contact, they learned that the victim had been tied to a bed and beaten. Pedraza also burned her passport and other papers that would allow her to go back to her native country.

Unless he’s able to post the high bond, he should make a first appearance in court Monday morning.