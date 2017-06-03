Three rescued from Arkansas River

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson, and South Hutchinson Fire along with law enforcement and EMS were called to execute a water rescue in the Arkansas River Saturday around 3:20 p.m.

According to HFD Chief Steve Beer three people took off on a float trip from the 4th Avenue bridge when they overturned and became hung up in a tree. Rescue crews were able to put a boat in the water and the three were brought ashore unharmed.

All three were taken in for observation by EMS.

All three people were not wearing life jackets nor were they very good swimmers according to Beer.

