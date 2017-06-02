Webb sentencing delayed again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 57-year-old man who was to be resentenced in a 2006 aggravated burglary conviction will have to wait a little longer for that hearing.

The sentencing for Richard Webb was continued again after Judge Trish Rose felt the victim in the case should be notified that the hearing was taking place, thus giving him a chance to express his views. The hearing was also continued earlier in May after Defense Attorney Sam Kepfield asked for departure on the sentence to time served. But, Assistant District Attorney Andrew Davidson had argued that he doesn’t believe the judge can grant a downward departure because one has already been given in the case.

Webb was convicted and sentenced to 19 years for the robbery charge after he beat and robbed a man by force.

He appealed the sentence, saying information with his criminal history was incorrect. He won that appeal and the case was sent back to District Court for resentencing, which could knock the sentence down to 18 years.