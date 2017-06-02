UPDATE: 3 missing Kansas children from Amber Alert found safe

Law enforcement authorities have located the three children in connection with Friday’s Kansas Amber Alert.

The suspect, Dane Wright is also in custody. No additional details were released.

SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued an amber alert on Friday afternoon for 3 children reported missing after a house fire.

Just before 12:30 Friday fire crews responded to just a home in the 300 block of North Ash in Wichita.

Crews found the body of a woman in the home. Wichita Police consider the death suspicious, and think three children associated with the deceased are missing and with a

person they consider a suspect.

Authorities are looking for Dane A. Wright, 29, who was last seen leaving the scene of the fire 2001 in a 4-door White Ford Focus with Kansas plates 718 JHX.

The missing children are 12-year-old William J. Thompson III, 5-year-old Ethan A. Thompson, and 2-year-old Damien A. Wright

The public is asked to Call 911if you see the missing children, the suspect, or the vehicle.