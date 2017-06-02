Kansas leaders respond to Trump, Paris climate accord

WASHINGTON —President Donald Trump says the U.S. could try to re-enter the international climate agreement sealed in Paris if the deal were more favorable to Americans.

Trump indicated that wasn’t a priority as he explained why he was pulling the U.S. out of the Paris accord in the first place. In a Rose Garden announcement Thursday, the president framed the decision as one made in the best interest of his country.

In an email, Kansas Senator Jerry Moran said he “opposed the Obama administration’s decision to enter into the Paris climate accord without appropriate congressional input. But given the change in administrations, I would have preferred staying at the table.”

On May 25, Kansas Senator Pat Roberts joined 22 other Senators and signed a letter asking Trump to pull out of the Paris agreement.

According to Moran, ” The U.S must now engage in this debate to avoid decisions made without us that lack common sense, are not based on sound science and are damaging to jobs in the United States. We can put America first by leading,”

Many U.S. allies are expressing alarm over the U.S. abandoning the chief effort to slow the planet’s warming. The leaders of France, Germany and Italy joined to “note with regret” the Trump decision and express doubts about any change in the accord.

Several of Trump’s top aides opposed the action, including his daughter Ivanka Trump.

