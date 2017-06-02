Judge sets August trial date in drug distribution case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Even though a 56-year-old Hutchinson man facing drug charges was recently granted a new attorney, District Judge Trish Rose set a trial date anyway.

Antonio Vigil Sr. is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within a thousand feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to package, personal use drug paraphernalia and no tax stamp.

The arrest came in the 500 block of North Grandview back on Oct. 21, 2015, when police received a call over residents using drugs. When they entered the home, they allegedly found Vigil with a razor blade, cutting some methamphetamine. Police say he had over $800 in cash in his pocket.

He was recently granted a new attorney, Steve Osburn, who admitted in court that he had met the defendant for first time Friday morning. But, the state indicated the case needs to be scheduled for trial soon because of it being a 2015 case. The judge agreed and set a date of Aug. 15. However, she also set a date of July 7 for a status hearing.

Vigil is no stranger to the courts with two convictions going back to the early 90s. In one case, he was convicted of making a terroristic threat. That was in 1992. The other conviction was for burglary in a case from 1993.