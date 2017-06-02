Hutchinson City Council to discuss several CIPs during Tuesday’s meeting

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will take action on several capital improvement projects during Tuesday’s agenda session.

The first deals with phase three of the Orchard park project. The next phase includes a disc golf course and expanded gravel trail. It does not include two new fishing docks that were originally part of the project, but were cut out due to higher-than-expected bids. The cost of the project is $426,931.

The other CIP includes the design work for the fourth phase of Orchard park, along with a new storage area and locker room for Hobart Detter Field at a cost of $92,800. Landmark Architects will do the work.

Tuesday’s meeting of the Hutchinson City Council begins at 9 a.m. at the city offices.