Davis enters pleas in 1 case, 2nd case dropped

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A man facing trial in two cases entered pleas in one while the state dropped the charges in the second.

Jaterri Davis had been charged in one case for aggravated robbery, kidnapping, distribution of marijuana and flee and elude. But as part of a plea agreement, the state dropped count one to simple robbery, count two to attempted kidnapping, count three to possession of marijuana and the last count stayed the same. Davis reluctantly entered “guilty” pleas to all four counts.

He led police on a chase before being arrested in the unit block of Carey Street. The robbery occurred in the 200 block of Hayes Street where he forced a man into giving up his stash of marijuana. This occurred back on Nov. 4 of last year.

The state dropped another case where he was accused of forcing his way in and threatening the occupant at an apartment building in the unit block of East 2nd with a handgun.

As part of the agreement, the two sides will both recommend that Davis be placed on community corrections rather than given a prison sanction. Sentencing will be on July 14 in front of Judge Trish Rose.