Rice Park Splash open again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The city of Hutchinson has announced that the Rice Park Splash Pad located at 44 Swarens, which was closed last week for repairs after the splash pad lost water pressure, is back open.
It has been repaired and will now be open every day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Comments
Paul says
Good. I don’t work and am on welfare and need a place to hang out during the day. I’d have a pool but the state won’t buy me one.
bugginya says
Why do you hate the poor so much? Are they all you think about?
fake name goes here says
Our family loves the one downtown, our kiddo is too young for the pool and the walk to the park is nice family bonding and exercise time!