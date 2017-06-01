Mendenhall’s appeal bond revoked in domestic cases

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 34-year-old Hutchinson man sentenced to three years in prison for two domestic cases, and granted an appeal bond over the objection of the state, saw that appeal bond go away Thursday.

Charles Mendenhall III entered pleas of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the case from Dec. 24 of 2015 and aggravated burglary for the case from Jan. 10, 2016.

In court, Judge Trish Rose had set an appeal bond of $150,000 and District Attorney Keith Schroeder argued against it.

Judge Rose apparently revoked the bond and Mendenhall will now go to prison while he fights his sentence.

In the first case, Mendenhall had been convicted of charges in association with a Christmas Eve incident where he held police at bay for several hours during a domestic disturbance. He held a victim against her will.

In the case from Jan. 10, 2016, he was convicted of charges after he was told to stay away from the home where an earlier incident occurred, but he apparently broke a window and attacked the female victim.

Mendenhall was taken into custody.