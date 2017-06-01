Suspect on meth distribution and flee and elude formally charged

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A man who led law enforcement on a short chase was in court where he was read the formal charges.

Jeffrey Jones is now charged with four felonies including possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to package, felony flee and elude with five or more moving violations and interference with law enforcement. He was also charged with two misdemeanors which included driving while suspended and personal use drug paraphernalia.

The case started back on May 24 with Jones approaching a seat belt check lane at 3rd and Plum when he decided he didn’t want to stop. Law enforcement gave chase until he stopped the vehicle on his own at F and Plum. He was also observed by police throwing numerous objects from the car during the pursuit, which turned out to be the drugs and drug paraphernalia. The chase lasted about five minutes.

The case against Jones now moves to a waiver-status docket on June 14.