Three charged in meth distribution case bound over for trial

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three people charged with having a seller’s quantity of drugs were in court Wednesday where they were all three bound over for trial.
Travis Collier, Cynthia Bennett and Timothy Thomas were charged with distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The state alleges the trio had between 3.5 grams and 100 grams of methamphetamine for the case from Aug. 19, 2016. Police also found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
All three will be arraigned on the charges next Monday.
