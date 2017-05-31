Teufel begins duties at Hutchinson/Reno Co. Chamber of Commerce

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Debra Teufel begins her position as President/CEO of the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce Thursday. Teufel replaces Jason Ball, who resigned at the end of last year to take a job in South Dakota.

Teufel has been Director of Public/Private Partnerships for the University of Oklahoma Price College of Business, Division of Entrepreneurship and Economic Development since the fall of 2015. Before that, she served as Vice President for Business Development for the Greater Wichita Economic Development Coalition/Wichita Metro Chamber of Commerce from 2008-2015.

She has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Computer Operations Technology from Southwestern College and received her designation as a Certified Economic Developer from IEDC in 2008.

A reception for Teufel is being held Thursday afternoon from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Chamber offices at 117 N. Walnut.