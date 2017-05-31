Fire destroys house in South Hutchinson

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Fire crews from South Hutchinson and Hutchinson were called to the unit block of Wabash in South Hutchinson for structure fire around 11:15 Wednesday morning.

According to South Hutchinson Interim Fire Chief RC Watson, the fire started in the rear portion of the home near the attic, and spread very quickly throughout the structure.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.