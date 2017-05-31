Brenda J. Frisbie | 1962 – 2017

NICKERSON, Kan. — Brenda Jean Frisbie, 55, of Nickerson, died May 28, 2017. She was born April 9, 1962, in Hutchinson, to Charles and Mildred (Socha) Jenkins. Brenda graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1980. She was a homemaker.

On April 25, 1981, Brenda married Greg Frisbie, in Nickerson. He survives. Other survivors include: sons, Matthew and Jesse, both of Hutchinson; brother, Charles Jenkins (Jane) of Nickerson; sister, Connie Brown of Dallas, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2017, at Nickerson United Methodist Church, 8200 N. Riverton Rd., Nickerson, with the Reverend Melissa Naylor officiating. Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to Autism Speaks or Hutchinson Animal Shelter, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.