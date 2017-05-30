Suspected drug dealer now charged in two cases

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 30-year-old man already facing trial in one distribution case is now charged in another.

The most recent arrest for Kerry F. Potter occurred on May 22.

The state has now charged him with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell within a thousand feet of a school. According to the criminal complaint, he had between 3.5 and 100 grams of meth.

Other charges include possession of other drugs with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to package, possession of Oxycodone, marijuana and personal use drug paraphernalia.

In the case from June, 17, 2016, Potter is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia for intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Potter and 30-year-old Christa Redd were arrested in this case.

Law enforcement conducted a search of the residence where they allegedly found 6.2 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, a handgun and over $1,500 in cash — $550 of that money was from a controlled buy. Redd claimed at the time that she only sold drugs because she was told to by Potter.

Potter apparently failed to show for a hearing in this case, so a hearing over the forfeiture of his bond will also be scheduled.

Potter had served time in prison for DUI, driving while suspended, flee and elude and possession of drugs for a case going back to 2011. He was released back in August of 2014.