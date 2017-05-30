Jim’s Water and Woods under new ownership

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A long-standing Hutchinson business has new owners. Brandon Hoffman, a one time employee of Jim’s Water and Woods, announced Tuesday that he has purchased the business, which has been in Hutchinson since 1982.

According to Hoffman, the company will continue offering inground pool construction and provide all of the pool necessities along with a large selection of grills and smokers.

An open house and celebration is set for June 24th at the store’s location at 419 W. 2nd.

Hoffman worked for the pool company from 2002 until 2011 when he and his wife embarked on an effort to establish a Christian adoption and foster care advocacy ministry called Project Belong.

The Hoffmans have adopted 19 children and currently have 12 living at home. If you would like more information into the Hoffmans’ purchase of Jim’s Water and Woods, contact them at 620-662-7616. Or go to jimswaterandwoods.com.